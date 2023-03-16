Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.30

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.30 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 44.40 ($0.54), with a volume of 487129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.65 ($0.54).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.57.

Insider Activity

In other Seraphim Space Investment Trust news, insider Christina McComb purchased 16,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £7,350.64 ($8,958.73). 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

