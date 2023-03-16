Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHEN opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

