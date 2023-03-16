Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €110.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($118.28) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of SAE stock opened at €71.28 ($76.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €65.83 and its 200 day moving average is €52.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 1-year high of €105.25 ($113.17).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.