Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SAE opened at €71.28 ($76.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 52-week high of €105.25 ($113.17).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.