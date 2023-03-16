Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CBG. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.65) to GBX 950 ($11.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,182.20 ($14.41).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

CBG traded down GBX 39.50 ($0.48) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 881 ($10.74). 344,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,620. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 868 ($10.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,259 ($15.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,016.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,017.79. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Close Brothers Group

In other news, insider Tracey Graham bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 963 ($11.74) per share, with a total value of £9,630 ($11,736.75). Insiders have bought a total of 1,028 shares of company stock valued at $992,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.