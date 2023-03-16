Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Declines By 6.9%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 541.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
OTCMKTS:ACSAF opened at C$29.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.39. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of C$21.93 and a 52-week high of C$31.02.
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.
