Short Interest in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Expands By 8.0%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,460,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 18,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Alight Stock Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alight by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Alight by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 141,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Alight by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,567,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 287,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alight by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 668,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Alight by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,870. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

