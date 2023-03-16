Short Interest in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Expands By 8.0%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALITGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,460,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 18,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alight by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Alight by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 141,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Alight by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,567,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 287,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alight by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 668,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Alight by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,870. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

See Also

