Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Rises By 10.4%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,891,200 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 3,523,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.5 days.

AltaGas Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. AltaGas has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGFF. Barclays initiated coverage on AltaGas in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

