Short Interest in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Grows By 13.7%

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Avient by 4.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 25,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,796. Avient has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

