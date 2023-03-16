Short Interest in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Drops By 5.8%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.
In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 230,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $3,427,267.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,732.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 230,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $3,427,267.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,732.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,480 shares of company stock valued at $17,901,671 in the last ninety days. 53.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BOWL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 128,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,293. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.20. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.15 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
