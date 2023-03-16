Short Interest in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Drops By 5.8%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 230,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $3,427,267.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,732.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 230,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $3,427,267.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,732.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,480 shares of company stock valued at $17,901,671 in the last ninety days. 53.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 9,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 206,858 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 9,455,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after acquiring an additional 337,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bowlero by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bowlero by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 441,399 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOWL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 128,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,293. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.20. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.15 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

