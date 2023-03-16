Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Grows By 8.6%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS BTAFF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.85. 10,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $45.65.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

