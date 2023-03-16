Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Declines By 6.3%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

Brooge Energy stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Brooge Energy has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

See Also

