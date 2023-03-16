Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Increases By 11.0%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of LEU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.13. 399,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,437. The company has a market capitalization of $481.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $55.59.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

