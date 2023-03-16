Short Interest in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Declines By 10.6%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 486,900 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 544,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in CEVA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CEVA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of CEVA to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

CEVA Stock Down 1.7 %

CEVA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. 93,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $695.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.12. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

