Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Drops By 16.7%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CFSB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CFSB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. CFSB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $10.60.
CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.
CFSB Bancorp Company Profile
CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
