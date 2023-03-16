Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Drops By 16.7%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CFSB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. CFSB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CFSB Bancorp by 189.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

