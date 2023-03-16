Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Grows By 13.0%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,710,400 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 12,133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CGMBF remained flat at $0.35 on Thursday. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Minsheng Banking from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Minsheng Banking (CGMBF)
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.