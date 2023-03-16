Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Declines By 11.4%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of Cineplex stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. Cineplex has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPXGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates through the following segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location Based Entertainment. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

