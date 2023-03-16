Short Interest in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Drops By 5.8%

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $431.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Insider Activity

In other CNB Financial news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $31,967.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,138.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,356 shares of company stock valued at $95,767. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 58.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Articles

