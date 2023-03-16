Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Expands By 12.9%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

NASDAQ CODX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 58,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,208. The company has a market cap of $89.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -0.80. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CODX. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

