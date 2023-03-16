Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Decreases By 10.8%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 816,100 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 914,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 851,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 116,210 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 132,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,594. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

