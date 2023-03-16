Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Drops By 10.5%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 848,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
CNDT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 1,524,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,169. Conduent has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $727.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
