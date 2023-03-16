Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Drops By 10.5%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 848,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CNDT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 1,524,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,169. Conduent has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $727.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Conduent by 4,848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,958 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 885,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Conduent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 658,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

