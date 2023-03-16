Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Declines By 10.5%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 19,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,692,183 shares of company stock worth $44,076,372. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Confluent alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Confluent by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent Trading Down 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

CFLT opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.