Short Interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Drops By 6.4%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth $57,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,054. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $238.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cooper-Standard

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

