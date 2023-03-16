Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declines By 8.5%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,513,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 81,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

CLM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,687. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.27%.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

Featured Articles

