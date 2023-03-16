Short Interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Drops By 11.2%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.7 days.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.
OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $11.12 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 289. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.
