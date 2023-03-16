Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Expands By 14.7%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 337,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Desert Mountain Energy stock opened at 1.51 on Thursday. Desert Mountain Energy has a fifty-two week low of 1.29 and a fifty-two week high of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.94.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which focuses on then exploration, development, and production of helium, hydrogen, and noble gases. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

