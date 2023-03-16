Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Increases By 9.2%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of INBK opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 389,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 356,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Articles

