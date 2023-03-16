Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Grows By 8.0%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

FSUGY stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,770. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Fortescue Metals Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0143 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Fortescue Metals Group

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSUGY shares. CLSA lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.