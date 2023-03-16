Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Drops By 10.7%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

FUWAY stock remained flat at $8.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Furukawa Electric has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Furukawa Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

