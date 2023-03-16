Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Decreases By 6.2%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

GTHX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 889,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,392. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.63% and a negative return on equity of 209.92%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 million. Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at G1 Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $204,976. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 225.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.