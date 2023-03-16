Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Rises By 11.0%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ETCG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,059. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

