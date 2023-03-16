Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Drops By 9.1%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,279. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 199.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GTBIF. Wedbush dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

