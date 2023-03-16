Short Interest in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expands By 13.1%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 6,190,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Guardant Health Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of GH stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,049. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,702,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

