Short Interest in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Rises By 7.9%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 767,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 760,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,563. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

