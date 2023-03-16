Short Interest in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Rises By 7.9%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 767,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
HQY stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 760,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,563. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.
Several analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.
HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.
