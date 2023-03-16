Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Decreases By 18.2%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

HLNFF stock remained flat at $10.91 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. High Liner Foods has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $11.00.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of value-added frozen seafood. The firm also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.