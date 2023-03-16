Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Increases By 16.9%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,500 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 1,805,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,105.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HUSQF remained flat at $8.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

