Short Interest in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Decreases By 10.6%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 679,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 759,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.