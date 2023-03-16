Short Interest in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Decreases By 10.6%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 679,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 759,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.