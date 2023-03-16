Short Interest in IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Grows By 5.4%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,662,800 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 1,577,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,542.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGDF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IGO in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of IGO stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. IGO has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

