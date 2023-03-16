Short Interest in IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Grows By 5.4%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,662,800 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 1,577,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,542.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on IPGDF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IGO in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
IGO Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of IGO stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. IGO has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.
About IGO
IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGO (IPGDF)
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.