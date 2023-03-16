Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Declines By 14.3%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Infinite Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IMCI remained flat at $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $549,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.66. Infinite Group has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

