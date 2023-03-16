Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Drops By 10.5%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $77.01. 492,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares in the company, valued at $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,393,800. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

