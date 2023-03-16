Short Interest in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Decreases By 7.2%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

ISRG stock opened at $234.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,927,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

