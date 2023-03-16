Short Interest in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Decreases By 7.0%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 10,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,516,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.95. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

