Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Grows By 10.8%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,300 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 1,922,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 373.7 days.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KELTF. Raymond James downgraded Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.