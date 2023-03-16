Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Increases By 13.1%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 261,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 3.7 %

KFS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.08. 89,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,840. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $227.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $586,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,869.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 1,279 shares of company stock valued at $10,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

