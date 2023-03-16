Short Interest in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Rises By 8.8%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 475,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
KULR Technology Group Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of KULR Technology Group stock traded down 0.07 on Wednesday, hitting 0.98. 686,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,046. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of 0.94 and a 12-month high of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.04.
About KULR Technology Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KULR Technology Group (KULR)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.