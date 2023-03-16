Short Interest in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Rises By 8.8%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 475,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock traded down 0.07 on Wednesday, hitting 0.98. 686,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,046. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of 0.94 and a 12-month high of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.04.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

