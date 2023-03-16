Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Drops By 14.6%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 195,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Longeveron from $20.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,793,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,355,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGVN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longeveron by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGVN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 13,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,385. Longeveron has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $16.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

