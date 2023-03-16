Short Interest in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Grows By 13.4%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

MarineMax Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,257. The stock has a market cap of $601.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. MarineMax has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $47.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 129,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,740,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Stories

