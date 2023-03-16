Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Declines By 11.3%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GOFPY traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,922. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1-year low of C$5.36 and a 1-year high of C$8.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOFPY. Citigroup upgraded Organization of Football Prognostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organization of Football Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics engages in the operation of numerical lottery and sports betting games. It operates through the following segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting, Instant & Passives, VLTs, Telecommunication & eMoney Services and Others. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

