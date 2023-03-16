Short Interest in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Drops By 6.2%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 18,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $21,277,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $21,277,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $153,298.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,027,380 shares of company stock valued at $88,380,403. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTU traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. 5,324,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,285. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

