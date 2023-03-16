Short Interest in RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Expands By 8.6%

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EENEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.31) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded RS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,216.67.

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of EENEF remained flat at $11.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. RS Group has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.